COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jack L. Hemmingson, 81, of Oelwein, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Debra Klendworth, 58, of Oelwein, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Samuel Jon “Sam” Linck, 21, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Mary Kay Miller, 76, of Oelwein, died Thursday, August 4, 2022. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Schons, 91, of Independence, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
