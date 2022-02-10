 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Roy Edward Buss, 73, of New Hartford, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at MercyOne-Sartori, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock.

Joseph “Joe” L. Erger, 91, of Brandon, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center West Campus, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.

