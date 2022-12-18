COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Michael F. Cooper, 70, of Toledo, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Southridge Specialty Care in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Darwin Dale Fecht, 79, of Allison, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Alan D. Groesbeck, 88, of Otterville, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Unity Point—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Deon L. Moore, Sr., 64, of Hazleton, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Harold “Bud” Morgan, 82, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.
John Shephard Jr., of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
