COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Michael F. Cooper, 70, of Toledo, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Southridge Specialty Care in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Darwin Dale Fecht, 79, of Allison, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Alan D. Groesbeck, 88, of Otterville, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Unity Point—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.

Deon L. Moore, Sr., 64, of Hazleton, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Harold “Bud” Morgan, 82, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.

John Shephard Jr., of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

