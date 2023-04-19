Alice Barber, 86, of La Porte City, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City. Arrangements: Locke in La Pore City.
Janice Jean Franck, 72, of Winthrop, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kenneth Dale Naylor, 80, of Independence, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
