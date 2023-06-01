Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Linda F. Dillon, 74, of Independence, died, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Lexington Estates at BCHC in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home Independence.

Lowell Erdman, 96, of Decorah, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home.

Leila L. Gaffney, 88, of Independence, formerly of Vinton, died May 29, 2023. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Arlene Gerlach, 91, of Toledo, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Ila Rae Kastli, of New Ulm, Minnesota, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Ecumen Pathstone in Mankato, Minnesota.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

LaMilda “Mike” Kraft, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Henry Langreck, 59, of St. Lucas, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home.

Edward E. “Ed” Meyer, 92, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

John A. Nagle, 77, of Independence, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City. Arrangements: White Funeral Home Independence.

Kimberly K. Zayas, 61, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Jesup, died, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.