Rosemary Delagardelle, 94, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Thomas Friend, 69, of Des Moines, formerly of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist in Des Moines. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Douglas E. Purdy, 68, of Waterloo, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
James Robert Stonewall, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
