Betty Jean Greenwood-Wilson, 91, of Independence, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Dennis Dean Horner, 78, of Hampton, died Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hampton.
Marvin DeWayne Morris, 86, died Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory.
Millie Saffold, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen. Arrangements: Sanders Funeral Service.
