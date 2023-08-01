Delilah Elaine Mauskemo, 37, of Tama, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at UnityPoint-Marshalltown.

Stanley ”Stan” Doyle Wedeking, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187.

Anthony (Tony) Steven Findley, 53, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Epworth and Peosta crossed over Friday night, July 28, 2023, at Iowa City Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.

Marta A. “Marty” Siebert, 78, died Saturday, July 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Steven “Steve” Payne, 75, of Mt. Auburn, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Mercy One in Mason City. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton.