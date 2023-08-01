Delilah Elaine Mauskemo, 37, of Tama, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at UnityPoint-Marshalltown.
Stanley ”Stan” Doyle Wedeking, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187.
Anthony (Tony) Steven Findley, 53, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Epworth and Peosta crossed over Friday night, July 28, 2023, at Iowa City Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.
Marta A. “Marty” Siebert, 78, died Saturday, July 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Steven “Steve” Payne, 75, of Mt. Auburn, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Mercy One in Mason City. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.