COURIER DEATH NOTICES

OELWEIN — Nancy Egan, 63, of Oelwein, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic in Iowa City. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Judy Kress, 72, of Independence, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Bill Langel, 95, of Oelwein, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Mathilda L. Olson, 88, of Independence, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.
