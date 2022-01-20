 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Joseph J. “Joe” Baldwin, 36, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Philip John Heath, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Deery Suites. Arrangements: Dahl – Van Hove – Schoof Funeral Home.

Jim Pauli Schmadeke, 56, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements: Dahl – Van Hove – Schoof Funeral Home.

