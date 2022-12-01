COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Eldon D. Duesenberg, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Carol J. Maine, 86, of Oelwein, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Janene Kay Marcussen, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
John D. Wold, 83, of Marshalltown, formally of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service South Street.
