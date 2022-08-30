COURIER DEATH NOTICES

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curtis L. Baas, 91, of Independence died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Marcia Ann Edeker, 78, of Allison, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.

Brenda Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Marjorie M. “Marj” Schutt, 95, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

