COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Curtis L. Baas, 91, of Independence died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Marcia Ann Edeker, 78, of Allison, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.
Brenda Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Marjorie M. “Marj” Schutt, 95, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
