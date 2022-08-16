COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Thomas (Tom) J Koenigsfeld, 70, of Waterloo, died August 13, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: US Cremation Society, New Hampton.
Edith Morrill , 96, of Waverly, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Kay (Mersch) Regenold, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at UnityPoint Hospice in Waterloo. Arrangements: Woods Funeral Home.
Kenneth “Ken” Rindels, 85, of Charles City, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Iowa City VA Health Care System in Iowa City. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.
Marlowe R. Steege, 82, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg.
Elden Sternat, 85, of New Hampton, died Friday, August 12, 2022. at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg.
Marilyn A. Weber, 87, of Earlville, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Accura HealthCare of Cascade. Arrangement: Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville.
Michael “Mike” Ray Weichers, 54, of New Hartford, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.
