COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James Cameron, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Francis "Fritz' Even, 77, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Jeffrey L. Hiatt, 66, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Karen Lynn (Tweet) Steppe, 36, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.
Perry J. Simon, 59, died Thursday, September 28, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
