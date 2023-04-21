Mildred R. Heine Clark, 86, of Readlyn, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.
Jerry Heller, 77, of Allison, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Allison.
Beverly Marie Krum, 65 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
