Juanita “Nita” Cecilia Arnaman died Monday, April 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Eugene Matthias, 87 of Denver, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.
DorothyJ. Thiele, 86, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.
