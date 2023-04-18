Ida Marie Kosnar, 106, of Traer, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care & Rehab Center. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton.
Carol Lynn, 73, of Independence, formerly of Winthrop, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Judith D. Smith, 66, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Robert Dale Swieter, 91, of Hampton, formerly of Clarion, died April 13, 2023. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Carol Ann Wilkinson, of Independence, died April 1, 2023. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
