COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Maxeen J. Anton, 97, of La Porte City, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.

B. Keith Crew, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Micheal Leroy Crosser, 82, of Eldora, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.

Larry Lee Hill, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

DeWayne “Wayne” Aurthur Swanger Jr., 53, of Traer, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at UnityPointHealth-Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home – Traer.

