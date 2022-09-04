COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Maxeen J. Anton, 97, of La Porte City, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.
B. Keith Crew, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Micheal Leroy Crosser, 82, of Eldora, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.
Larry Lee Hill, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
DeWayne “Wayne” Aurthur Swanger Jr., 53, of Traer, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at UnityPointHealth-Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home – Traer.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.