Alexis Paige Caldwell, 30, of Waterloo, died March 14. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Kathryn Klein Elder, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Marlys Jean Haverkamp, 93, of Grundy Center died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Judy L. Heffron, 82, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.
John Henry Lang, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Gerald “Jerry” C. Muller, 75, of Waterloo, died on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, in Rochester, MN. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service
Lourine Edna Pruis, 86, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Arlington Place in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Agnes L. Zimmerly, 90, of Independence died Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s – Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: The Reiff Family Center.
