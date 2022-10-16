 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lorain “Shorty” Paul Diecks, 88 of Waverly, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Denver.

Charity “Cherry” Gunderson, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.

Larry E. Wood, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at MercyOne, Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

