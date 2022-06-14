COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Leah E. Cook, 98, of Winthrop, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Buchanan County Medical Center in Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Mary Joy Harms, 98, of Eldora, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home in Eldora. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora.

Ellen Darlene (Boers) McCrea, 100, of Eldora, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service in Eldora.

Carol Norem, 85, of Iowa Falls, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

Don E. Swanson, 92, of Hudson, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.