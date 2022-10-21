COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kelli Jo Butler, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Laura Marie Hagensick, 68, of Hampton, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Theresa McFee, 37, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Virginia Francis Miller, 85, of Waverly, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Waverly Health Care Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Della Mae Morrow, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
