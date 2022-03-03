 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lawrence “Larry” Charles Evans, 85, of Marion died March 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Melva Jean Marie Thompson, 87. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Randy Voshell, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 1, 2022, at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

