COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Chad Stanley Michael, 37, of Walker, died Friday, July 1, 2022, in his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Luella E. Zmolek, 98, Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Bickford Cottages. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

