COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kenneth Fred Feckers, 63, of Clarksville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Greene.

