COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Charles E. “Chuck” Akers, 81, of Hampton, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Gail A. Corwin, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Mary M. Gengler, 85, died Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Janet Hagarty, 70, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Beverly Kay (Koch) Hogle, 83, of Eldora, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Theusen Cottages in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Arrangements: Creps Abels Funeral Home.

Margaret “Terri” Tobin, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Western Home Communities – The Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

