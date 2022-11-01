 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lawrence Lee Murray, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Helen L. Olejniczak, 105, of Charles City, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home.

Sherry B. Russell, 65, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at MercyOne, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

