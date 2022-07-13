 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Timothy Dalton Lagel, 54, of Cedar Falls died Monday, July 11, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologist: Sunscreen is good but reapplication is better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News