COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dorothy Bryant, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 16, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, South Street.
Daryl C. Cameron, 81, died Friday January 28, 2022, at the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: U.S. Cremation Society.
Thomas W. Chandler, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway.
Tony Nicol, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Febraury 17, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, South Street.
Eleanor Elaine Reed, 96, of Greene, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Valley View Nursing Home, Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.
Kathy Stevens, 63, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
