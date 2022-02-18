 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dorothy Bryant, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 16, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, South Street.

Daryl C. Cameron, 81, died Friday January 28, 2022, at the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: U.S. Cremation Society.

Thomas W. Chandler, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway.

Tony Nicol, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Febraury 17, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, South Street.

Eleanor Elaine Reed, 96, of Greene, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Valley View Nursing Home, Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.

Kathy Stevens, 63, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

