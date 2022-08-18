 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lori Lynne Bolton, 58, of Marble Rock, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 15, 2022. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Helen Strohmeyer, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

