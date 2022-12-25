COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty Lou Brocka, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Dixie Miller, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday 22, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
C. Robert “Bob” Prins, 97, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
