 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Douglas “Doug” Lee Kiefer, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.

Kenneth “Kenny” Northrop, 80, of Floyd, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.

Rebecca “Becky” Rae Thompson, 80, of Waverly, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News