COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dewey A. Petersen, 75, of Winthrop, died August 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.

James G. “Jim” Freshwaters, 87, of Minnetonka, died August 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Adams Funeral Home, Ames.

William S. Quario, 72, of Hazleton, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 , at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

