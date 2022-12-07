COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard Calvin Aissen, 58, of Greene, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company, Allison.
Joan A. Bond, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 3, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Myrtle F. Keahna, 95, of Tama, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Ruth M. Prins, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Helen Janaan Trower, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.