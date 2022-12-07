 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard Calvin Aissen, 58, of Greene, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company, Allison.

Joan A. Bond, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 3, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Myrtle F. Keahna, 95, of Tama, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Ruth M. Prins, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Helen Janaan Trower, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

