COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Elaine Carol Keifer, 77, died Monday, February 7, 2022 in Charles City. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.

Christine Lynn Pieper, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

