Eva Dell Clark, 76, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Grundy Care Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral & Cremation Service – French Hand Chapel.
Larry Lee, 76, of Calmar, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Raymond R. See, 90, of Independence, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center—Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Julia E. “Julie” (Puff) Sexton, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
James Edward Theilen, 76, Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Harmony Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Caroline Weis, 86 of Decorah, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home in Decorah. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
