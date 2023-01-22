COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Phyllis E. Bell, 91, of Oelwein, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
George Cramer, 90, of Alden, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
James Feeney, 64, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Deedra Feltus, 64, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, Charles City.
Patrick “Pat” Johnson, 71, of Holiday Lake and formerly of Montour, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Terry N Simcox, 88, of Cedar Falls, died January 13, 2023, in Vero Beach, Florida. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Services.
Elizabeth S. “Betty” Voldseth, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
