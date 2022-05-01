COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Marlene Joyce Bown, 87, of Waterloo, died on April 28, 2022 at MercyOne. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Alyca Marie LeTohic Leet, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Leon C. Miller, 82, of Ionia, IA, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Home, Perry, IA. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton.
Herbert "Herb" Neils, 91, of New Hampton, IA, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.
Harold Dean Storjohann, 87, of Reinbeck, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service.
Shirley H. (Thielen) Swieter, 86, of Clarion, formerly of Hampton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.