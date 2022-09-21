COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Robert P. “Bob” Cronin, 85, of Waterloo, died died Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services, Waterloo.
Vivian Lorraine “Laurie” Williams, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Falls.
