Scott R. Fourtner, 52, of Waterloo, died, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Gene L. Fuelling, 78, of Oelwein, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Patricia Stansbury, 88, of Union, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Good Samaritan in Manson. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Ronald Wolff, 65, of Ackley, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
