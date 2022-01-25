COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Carol Cordes, 74, of New Hampton, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary Ann Gathman, 89, of Oelwein, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Alfred Harmening, 97, of Tripoli, died January 22, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.
Theodore P. Thoma, 80, of Jesup, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.
