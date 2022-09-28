COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Janice Collier, 51, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Allen Memorial Hospital, Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.
Mary Ann Fangman, 88, of Manchester, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Howard W. Harkin, 93, of Arlington, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
David Paul Krejchi , 62, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
