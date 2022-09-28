 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Janice Collier, 51, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Allen Memorial Hospital, Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.

Mary Ann Fangman, 88, of Manchester, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Howard W. Harkin, 93, of Arlington, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.

David Paul Krejchi , 62, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

42% of people would never paint their walls these colors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News