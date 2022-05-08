 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Marilyn M. Boysen, 95 of Cedar Falls, died Saturday May 7, 2022 at The Suites at Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Nona Lucille Christopher, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Western Home Communities-The Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Janet M. Wall, 90, a resident of Irving, Texas died December 21, 2021, at a Fort Worth Senior Living Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

