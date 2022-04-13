COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Harold W. Barkhausen, 83, of Waverly, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.

Ronald A. Bilharz, 80, of Nashua, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Mary Lynn (Vossberg) Cain, 73, of Shell Rock, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.

Ronald Fish, 68, of Nashua, died April 10, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Gerald W. “Jerry” Fitzgerald, 76, of Independence, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Connie Kay Heussner, 79, of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg.

Rita Mae Mayer, 91, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Georgia Lee Smithling, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Houston, Texas, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Western Home Communities, Elizabeth Martin Center. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.