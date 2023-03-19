Dwayne L. Frahm, 60, of Tama, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toldeo.
Christine K. Hogan, 55, of Independence, died Sunday, March 12, 2023. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Connie Sue Low, 52, of Iowa City, formerly of Tama, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Jean Dorothy Shepard, 96, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 16, 2022 at Thornton Manor, Lansing. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Shoof Funeral Home.
Carolyn Ann Weir Troudt, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Renelle Darla “A-ka-tti-a” Young Bear, 35, of Tama, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at UnityPoint-Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
