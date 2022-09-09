 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Merlin H. Goedken, 96, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Oelwein Health Care Center, Oelwein. Arrangemenats: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Helen L. Ralston, 95, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Plenty of people believe they could be successful content creators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News