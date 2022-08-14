COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Wayne Merle Alexander, 82, of Toledo, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Debra Jean Beasley, 71, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Fort Dodge Villa Care. Arrangements: Historic Bruce Funeral Home.

Elizabeth “Betsy” Joanne Berggren, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Christie Rae Brown, 59, of Dumont, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Dumont.

Janice Cashen, 71, of Creighton, Nebraska, formerly of Independence, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Creighton Care Center in Creighton, Nebraska. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont.

Eugene “Jack” Davis, 82, of New Hartford, died Thursday, August 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Sharon A. Kruse, 78, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.

Ruth Ann Rayman, 87, of Clutier, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Reginald Stewart Witt, 79, of Denver, died August 5, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver.