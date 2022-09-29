 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

June Elaine Gilbert, 92, of Waverly, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bartels Retirement Community, Waverly. Arrangements: Hugeback- Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel,Nashua.

Elda L. Watson, 90, of Pleasant Hill, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Parkridge Specialty Care, Pleasant Hill. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services, Waterloo.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Regain your parenting composure with these expert tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News