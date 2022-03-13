COURIER DEATH NOTICES

David B. Baldwin, 75, of Cedar Falls, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Johnette Howell, 72, of Oelwein, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at ABCM East Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Rickey Allen Westendorf, 64, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at MercyOne UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke funeral Services.
