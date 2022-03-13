 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

David B. Baldwin, 75, of Cedar Falls, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Johnette Howell, 72, of Oelwein, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at ABCM East Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Rickey Allen Westendorf, 64, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at MercyOne UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke funeral Services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News