COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jordynn L. Eschweiler, 15, of Westgate, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.

Mary Ann Fecht, 73, of Waverly, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

